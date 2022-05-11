OROVILLE – The Oroville High School class of 1970 will have its 52nd reunion May 13-14 during May Festival.
The group will have a no-host meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Pastime Brewery, 1307 Main St. Organizers suggest class members arrive early, since the brewery also is catering for the class of 1972 reunion at 5 p.m.
Saturday brings a variety of May Festival activities (see related story) and, in the evening from 5-11, a gathering at Esther Bricques Winry, 42 Swanson Mill Road. Those attending are asked to bring their own dinners, possibly from the city’s various food establishments.
Music, memorabilia, dessert, coffee, lemonade and water will be provided.
“Please anticipate that food establishments will be busy,” said organizers. “Allow extra time to get your food or even call ahead to order.”
No-host wine and beer will be available.
“This should be a fun outdoor evening with tables, chairs and plenty of space to mingle,” said organizers. “Prepare for chilly evening temperatures.”
A group photo is planned around 6-6:30 p.m.
More information is available at 509-429-0164 or 509-860-0151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.