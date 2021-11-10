OROVILLE - Over the past year, the Oroville School District has begun a new chapter of supporting food and water security for schools, the community and students’ futures through a gardening program.
Students, staff and contractors have been transforming the grassy lot across from the Oroville School District office into an outdoor garden, greenhouse and native plant nursery, creating a growing space for the new Roots in Science program.
Last school year, the district welcomed Julie Vanderwal as the new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teacher. She teaches STEM primarily through horticulture and ecology.
Students are cultivating an array of plants to provide both healthy foods for community members and native plants to help make local watersheds healthier. The program engages students in STEM experiences that build career-based skills, and produce food and native plants to raise funds for school programs.
“I think that gardening is good for the kids because it teaches us how to handle plants, so in the future we might be able to make a garden of our own,” said Ariona, an eighth grade student. “We are doing different garden beds to test out different methods.”
Gwyndolyn, an eighth grade greenhouse management student, said students “are doing different things in each garden bed because we are basically doing a big science project.”
With COVID-19 requiring a lot of assignments to be done online last year, especially last September, Vanderwal kicked off last school year with a series of hands-on at-home activities.
“I was really happy to send home seeds, soil and pots at the beginning of the school year — and it was really exciting to see students get motivated by doing physical projects at home,” she said. “I’m so glad that many students were able to come back to in-person learning starting last October, and that families had the choice. Last year we were able to start building and growing the school garden, and this year we will take it to the next level.”
The community has supported the effort from many directions, said school officials. Community volunteers have shared composted manure, soil, pots, cardboard for grass suppression, leaves and many other materials.
Okanogan County School Garden Network, operated through a partnership between the Okanogan Conservation District and Classroom in Bloom, has provided invaluable support, including grant funds for gardening supplies.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife recently donated locally collected native seeds to the school district, providing the means to raise a variety of regionally adapted native plant species. The plants will be used both by community members wishing to install drought-tolerant, wildlife-appropriate landscaping plants, and by organizations and agencies working on restoring native plant communities in north central Washington.
Over the summer, the school district hired Oroville student Noah Johnson to maintain and expand the school garden and native plant nursery, and to prepare plants for the school greenhouse. Thw work experience will not only help prepare him for future careers, but helps satisfy the career readiness component of his high school graduation requirements.
Trevor Miller also assisted as a student intern.
As the first school district in the state to receive a career launch endorsement, Oroville’s natural resource program of study gives students a variety of workplace experience opportunities. The district is working with industry partners to provide students with viable career pathways for their futures.
Career launch was enacted by legislation in 2019 to increase opportunities for students to have work-integrated learning and experiences. To earn the endorsement, Oroville High School met a stringent list of requirements for providing students with a sequence of courses and exposure to specific industry qualifications and competencies suitable for industry internship opportunities, said the districts.
Students who meet qualifications have flexibility in their daily schedules to take on full-time and/or part-time paid internships, while earning their high school diplomas, and for some, an associate of arts degree.
With Roots in Science paid student interns, a team of STEM and greenhouse management students, and a network of community and industry partners, the new garden and plant nursery have grown vigorously throughout their first year, school officials said.
In the future, students will sell the produce to raise funds for school programs. In the meantime, students have been harvesting vegetables and donating them to the Oroville Senior Center and the Oroville Food Bank. It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to give back to the community, officials said.
Community members wishing to donate to the Oroville Food Bank can bring extra garden produce of any kind on Thursdays before 9:30 a.m. More information is available from Jeff Austin, 509-560-3765.
The district acknowledged those who have supported the vision for student-grown food and native plants during the first year of the Roots in Science program.
Oroville Junior High students have been enthusiastic about trying a lot of different jobs in the garden. Before heading out to the garden, Vanderwal assigns each student a specific job for the day.
“My favorite job is where you check the temperature of the soil and record it on a spreadsheet,” said Hailey.
Math is a key part of setting up a garden, building a drip irrigation system and operating the Roots in Science program, school officials said.
“Measuring is my favorite job because there are numbers,” said Kaleb.
Documenting the process requires using a variety of kinds of technology.
“My job is taking pictures of the garden to show progress,” said Ariona, who used an iPad camera in relation to baseline images stored on the device. “I take a picture of each corner of the garden, lining it up with the first picture.”
Students also established photo points of Tonasket Creek during a stream restoration field trip.
Excavation for the greenhouse resulted in a large sod pile that is alive with earthworms.
“My favorite job is worm finding. I like worm finding because it’s like fishing,” said STEM student Lexis.
“I like worm finding - the worms are cute,” Morgan said.
The students also have two red wiggler worm farms in class.
“The worms will help by breaking stuff down,” Mason said. “Once things are broken down it can help new things grow.”
“I’m honestly really excited to observe how the worms’ work will look over time and compare the differences between the beginning and the current time of the garden,” said Briseida, a remote student who followed the progress via Zoom and Google Classroom and now is in ninth grade.
“I have learned so many things about plants, soil, tips on how to keep a plant alive, I have learned that different things will happen if you grow something from a cutting or a seed. I have also learned that there are different kinds of nutrients in the soil that help keep plants alive like nitrogen and phosphorus. All of that I didn’t know before,” said Hailey.
Reese and many other students agreed digging is fun. They proved their words with action when they dug a nine- by 24-foot pit two and a half feet deep.
The students filled the pit with rotting wood, which is intended to hold water like a sponge.
Students and others now are building a greenhouse.
Community members driving by the Roots in Science growing space have been noticing changes as greenhouse construction unfolds. While the greenhouse project recently slowed due to a blueprint redesign to meet local building codes, and was also delayed by COVID supply chain issues.
Marcus Alden and Colby Berman are helping district maintenance staff finish construction, and students are being selected to assist.
“The big greenhouse and mini-greenhouses help us by growing plants in the cold so that the plants can survive," says Liset, a STEM student who followed the progress remotely last year and who made her own mini-greenhouse at home.
“Big greenhouses help us for bigger plants, and as for the smaller plants, that’s what the mini greenhouses are for,” said Ashton, an in-person learner. “They also are used for keeping out the cold but let the sunlight come in.”
While waiting construction to be completed, students in eighth through 12th grades have been busy building mini-greenhouses (or cold frames) to protect a smaller number of plants from frost. Teams are competing to see who can keep potted lettuce plants alive the longest despite the frost, and the winning team members will win the school garden’s huge “Big Max” pumpkins to take home.
The Oroville High School’s greenhouse management students will be responsible for using the greenhouse to raise produce and native and ornamental plants to sell. Roots in Science aims to raise money for opportunities such as paid student internships, which will provide on-the-job experience and career-based learning that is required for high school graduation in Oroville.
Community members wishing to support the effort can stay tuned via the district’s website and on Facebook for future opportunities to purchase produce and plants.
Community members also can help by donating leaves and worms for the garden, said STEM student Landon.
Students are working to compost as many leaves as possible this fall. People who live within eight blocks of the school and would like to inquire about having yard leaves raked and hauled off by students can contact Vanderwal at julie.vanderwal@oroville.wednet.edu or call the school.
Anyone interested in sharing leaves, pesticide-free grass clippings or other compostable organic material also can contact her. Walnut leaves need to be bagged separately and labeled, as they can be used only for weed suppression, not compost.
This is part of an ongoing series of stories about school gardens.
