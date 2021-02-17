OROVILLE – Oroville High School and Oroville Middle School have announced their honor rolls for first semester.
4.0, all A’s
Seniors – Carson Allie, Nelsie Avelino, Emily Grunert, Madelyn Martin, Casey Todd.
Juniors – Oscar Cervantes, Odin Finsen, Paul Fuchs, Hailey Smither.
Sophomores – Marta Capote, Mackayla Clark.
Eighth-graders – Bailee Allen, Steven Brand, Jose Bugarin-Morales, Jayden Glover, Anna Hernandez.
Seventh-grader – Crystal Nemecio.
3.5-3.99
Seniors – Isabel Galvan-Guzman, Julian Lopez, Miguel Nunez-Moreno, John Reverente.
Juniors – Trevor Miller, Kolo Moser, Meladie Young.
Sophomores – Kylie Acord, David Johnson, Skyler Noel, Caithlyn Reverente.
Freshmen – Araceli Esquivel, Angel Fulmer.
Eighth-graders – Sofia Cervantes-Adame, Michael Fulmer, Liset Nemecio-Martinez, Briseida Ortiz, Vincent Reyes, Perla Reyes-Garfias.
Seventh-graders – Tucker Acord, Hazel Fogg, Morgan Hamilton, William Moreau, Ariona Nelson, Lisbeth Nemecio-Martinez, Noah Saltz, Mason Wall.
3.0-3.49
Seniors – Tyler Carnholm, Ethan Godinez, Lexie Hamilton, Gabriel Montes, Kaylie-Ana Wright.
Juniors – Xitlalyq Cervantes, Noah Johnson, Phoebe Stokes.
Sophomores – Addison Calico-Fray, Jazmine Huffman, Isai Layata, Sierra Moser, Hezekiah Rochester, Wyatt Sherrer, Reagan Whiteaker.
Freshmen – Brylee Bolin, Calista Fray, Faith Hamilton, Bruce Jolliffe, Bo Miller, Amelia Moreau, Lauren Rawley, Carmen Rhoton, Jose Sanchez, Gracie Wisdom.
Eighth-graders – Gisela Bejar, Kevin Castillo, Lisveth Esquivel, Allie Fredrickson, Anthony Herrick, Korbin Mendoza, Isabella Subias-Marston.
Seventh-graders – Hailey Beal, Noah Berg, Noah Harrell, Landon Howe, Gwyndolyn Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.