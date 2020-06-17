OROVILLE – Senior scholarship and award winners have been announced by Oroville High School
America Calderon - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree; Glenn and Katherin Tracy, $400; Dr. Gilbert D. McCollum Jr., $1,500.
Brayden Thompson – American Legion Post No. 84.
Carson Allie – Terry Taylor Award.
Charles Egerton - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree; Sara Hulphers memorial, $450; American Legion Post No. 84, $250; Aurora Masonic Lodge, $750; Confluence Health, $100; Donna Egerton, $500; Oroville Chamber of Commerce/Harry Sherling, $500; Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $600; North Valley Community Health Association, $750.
Chris Worrell – Oroville Eagles, $1,000.
Christina Herrick – Glover Cup Award; Oroville Education Association, $500.
Darian Range - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree; Aurora Masonic Lodge, $750; Dr. Gilbert D. McCollom Jr., $1,500; Dr. Steiner Foundation, $3,000; Melvin Lindauer senior scholarship, $1,000; Oroville Booster Club, $500; Oroville Coaches Association, $200.
David Ray – Dr. Ethel Lindauer, $500; Oroville Education Association, $500; Robert Drummond, $400; Yulah and Philip Schleif memorial, $1,000.
Edwin Garcia – Oroville Education Association, $500.
Hanna Curdie - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Jaxon Rise – Midway Building Supply/OSF, $125; Ray and Eula Forney-Kuntz, $975; Ed King memorial, $800; Molson Grange, $750; Oroville Chamber of Commerce/Harry Sherling, $500; Oroville Eagles, $1,000; Oroville Fire Department/Wheeler memorial, $200.
Jeidi Avelino - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree; Daniel Christenson memorial, $500; Yulah and Philip Schleif memorial, $1,000; Ed King memorial, $400; George Washington Foundation, $1,050.
Julyssa Alvarez-Viveros - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Kaytie Miller – Confluence Health, $3,000; Confluence Health, $900; Kelly Foundation, $2,500; Lloyd Hughes memorial, $1,000; Molson Grange women’s auxiliary, $750; Oroville Booster Club, $500; Yulah and Philip Schleif memorial, $1,000.
Payton Sanchez – American Legion Post No. 84, $250; Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Taralynn Fox - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree; Oroville Coaches Association, $200.
