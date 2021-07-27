SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Lt. Alexa Werner, a native of Oroville, is serving as a physical therapist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego’s Directorate for Clinical Support Services.
Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center provides those in need with access to horses, which Werner uses for therapeutic benefits, according to the Navy.
The command’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.
It employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere, according to the Navy.
