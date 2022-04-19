OROVILLE – A spring arts presentation is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Oroville High School commons, 1016 Ironwood St.
The event features the Oroville High School band, seventh grade band and the Oroville choir.
Art students will provide an art gallery and set designs, while the junior high drama class will work as stage hands and emcees.
