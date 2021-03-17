OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will offer a $1,000 scholarship to a student planning to study music or performing arts after high school.
“We are so excited to be able to offer this scholarship for the second year in a row to a student planning to continue in their music/performing arts education,” said an announcement from the group.
Applicants must:
-Be residents of Okanogan or Chelan counties.
-Have participated in an OVOC concert or musical performance.
-Use the money for continuing education in music, theater or performing arts, or performing arts education.
Additional information is at www.ovocmusic.org/scholarship. Applications are due by March 26.
