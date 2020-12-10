OMAK - Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus returns Dec. 12 with its second virtual concert for the season, “Music is Vital.”
The concert will be released at 2 p.m. on the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus OVOC channel on YouTube.
Matt Brown will lead the orchestra in performing Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” arranged by Bruce Chase, and the Leroy Anderson classic “Sleigh Ride.”
The chorus, directed by Derek Pulsifer, will perform “Winter Wonderland,” arranged by Jay Althouse.
Many small ensembles will be included in the performance.
Kathleen and Mike Christensen will sing “Good King Wenceslas,” and Steve Cockfield will perform “The Wexford Carol,” a traditional Irish carol he arranged with vocals, harp, oboe, English horn and percussion.
Calvin Gorman will perform his own arrangement for euphonium quartet of the Beatles’ “In My Life.”
Members of the orchestra will perform the jazz rock ballad “Goodbye My Heart,” by Mike Smukal, and will feature Sarah Walker on alto saxophone.
BrassWorks will perform a creative take on “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” arranged by Zack Smith.
