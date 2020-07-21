OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus is looking for a building in which to store its building materials, props and other items.
The group has been using a Benton Street building owned by Coleman Oil, but the building is slated to be torn down soon, said OVOC. The building had been used to store building materials, build sets, and store props, set pieces and sets.
“At this time, we do not yet know how much time we have to move out. We have a lot of stuff there,” said the group’s announcement. “We are hoping that we can find a building that we can store stuff in, and maybe even build in, soon.”
Anyone who knows of an available building may contact Ugo Bartell, 509-429-1676, or Karen Schimpf, 509-486-2144; email cosmoschimpf@gmail.com, or contact the group through its website.
