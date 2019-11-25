OKANOGAN – A three-hour guided painting session – with dessert – will be presented Dec. 7 by the Okanogan High School cheer team.
Dessert and Design, which runs from 1-4 p.m. in the school cafetorium, 244 S. Fifth Ave., is a family friendly event, according to the team. Admission will be charged.
Tickets are available in the high school office.
