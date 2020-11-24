OMAK – A Zoom panel discussion of the making of “The Winter’s Tale” is planned by Wenatchee Valley College at Omak to mark Native American Heritage Month in November.
WVCO’s and its Red Road Association student group are hosting the Nov. 30 discussion of the Wenatchi tribal documentary.
Participants must register at wvc.edu/CampusLifeEvents. Those who register will receive a link to watch the film on Vimeo. The panel discussion will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
According to information about the event, the film takes its named from a practice when, in the deep of winter, a tribal elder would gather young people around and begin to tell a story. The stories would unfold over a period of days.
The film features Colville tribal historian and storyteller Randy Lewis, who will lead a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers after the screening.
The movie was made as a directed film study through the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
