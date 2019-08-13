OMAK – Chewelah’s community float took the mayor’s choice trophy from the Omak Stampede grand parade under partly cloudy skies Aug. 11 downtown.
The 108-entry procession, led by an Omak Police Department car sporting a cowboy hat and boots on its push bar, drew floats, royalty from more than a dozen Northwest rodeos, local businesses, service clubs and other entries.
Local Girl Scouts, several of them on roller skates, took the queen’s choice award, while the Wenatchee Apple Blossom junior royalty and float won the chamber’s choice award.
Other results include:
Drill team – 1, Omak High School cheerleaders.
Organizations – 1, Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus “Mamma Mia.” 2, Anderson and Varrelman stage. 3, Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation.
Commercial – 1, Omak and Mirage Theaters. 2, North 40 Outfitters vintage Dodge truck. 3, North Cascades Bank.
Mounted royalty – 1, Horse Heaven Round Up with Queen Haley Cook. 2, Ellensburg Rodeo royal court. 3, Tonasket Founders Day.
Bands – 1, Omak High School marching band. 2, 12 Tribes Resort Casino live band.
Kids – 1, Girl Scouts. 2, Judd’s Farm. 3, U.S. Marines.
Public Service – 1, Girl Scouts. 2, Omak Police, Eva Durkee pony-drawn wagon. 3, City of Omak.
Community – 1, Chewelah. 2, Oroville. 3, Wenatchee Apple Blossom.
