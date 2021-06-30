BREWSTER – Several Okanogan County communities plan to celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks and other festivities.
The Brewster Chamber of Commerce will mark Independence Day with a two-day celebration, July 3-4.
Saturday’s events get underway with a pancake feed from 7-9 a.m. at the fire station, 412 W. Indian Ave. Admission is by donation.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament follows from 8 a.m. to noon. A parade is set for 10 a.m. through downtown.
“The parade has lots of new entries with horses, hydros and motorcycles,” Brewster Chamber of Commerce President Mike Mauk said. “We have eight teams signed up for the softball tournament in the park Saturday. The American Legion has about 20 teams signed up for the 3-on-3 (tournament) on Saturday.”
Singer Brock Hires will perform from 4-6 p.m., followed by Waterdog from 6-10 p.m.
The softball tournament will run all day in the city park, and vendors are planned throughout downtown.
Mauk said several vendors are on tap for the festival.
Sunday brings a softball tournament to the city park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are planned from noon to 10 p.m. Events culminate with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. in the city park.
Bridgeport
Bridgeport will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, vendors and more on Sunday, July 4.
Events begin with a softball tournament at 9 a.m. in Fireman Park, 10th St. and Columbia Ave.
Vendors and other activities are planned throughout town. A parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to travel to Brewster at 10 p.m. for a fireworks display.
Chesaw
The 79th annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo is planned for Independence Day with a full slate of activities, including kids’ games, a parade and the rodeo.
No dance is planned, said spokeswoman Brittany Jewett.
Kids’ games, including the traditional run down the hill behind the rodeo arena, start at 10 a.m. No entry or prior signups are necessary. A chicken chase will be offered for youngsters age 10 and younger, plus a calf scramble for those age 12 and younger.
A 12:30 p.m. parade will run along the main street and into the rodeo arena, with the rodeo starting at 1 p.m. Admission will be charged to the rodeo.
Books opened June 25 for rodeo entries and close at noon July 2, when payment is due. Entries may be made by contacting Dalene Nigg, 509-485-2792 or 509-560-0220.
Events for adults include cow riding, calf roping, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bareback, wild cow milking and barrel racing. Junior events include cow riding, calf roping and barrel racing.
Junior competitors in senior events are not eligible for junior events, organizers said.
Parade signups are through Lindsey Nealey-Acord, 509-485-3435 or 509-429-4359. Pre-registration is requested but not required.
Conconully
The Conconully Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 3.
Events get underway with a car show along Main Street. Vehicles will begin lining up at 9 a.m. Voting for the people’s choice award will be at noon, followed by other awards. There is no entry fee for car owners.
“Bring your vehicle on up and show everyone your pride and joy,” organizers said.
Following the car awards, a plaque will be presented to the citizen of the year. The recipient will ride on the fire truck through the parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. on Lottie Avenue. The parade will turn on Lake Street, then again at Main Street by the Red Rock Saloon.
“The parade will travel back down Main Street to Broadway, then over to Lottie where it started,” organizers said. “Anyone can join in the parade by showing up on Lottie Avenue.”
A silent auction runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Hall.
“This will allow everyone watching the parade to get back to the hall to check to see if their bids are holding,” organizers said. “We have many nice items that you will want to bid on.”
Street vendors are planned throughout the day. Interested vendors can contact Sam Martin at 509-826-1272 to reserve a booth.
Firefighters will cap the day with their annual water ball competition in the public works parking lot.
“A little overspray from the water might just feel good if the hot weather continues,” organizers said. “We will not be having the duck race due to low water levels in the creek. All-in-all it should be a fun day.”
Coulee Dam
The 28th Festival of America will be July 3-4 in the park below the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Arrival Center off Highway 155.
Vendors and a food fair run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, followed by the Laser Light Show at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4, brings live entertainment, starting at 3 p.m. with Lila Rose. Hometown Hooligans will perform at 5 p.m., followed by the Jesse Quandt Band at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be shot off the top of the dam at 10:30 p.m., after the Laser Light Show.
Wristbands for waterslides are available for purchase in advance through the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce website. They can be picked up at the park. People must be at least 42 inches tall to ride the 43-foot slide; there’s no height requirement for the other slides, say organizers.
The light show runs nightly at 10 p.m. through July 31. From Aug. 1-31, the starting time is 9:30 p.m.; during September, the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Nespelem
The Colville Confederated Tribes’ July Celebration encampment and powwow is planned. Details were not available at press time.
Omak
The annual do-it-yourself fireworks show is Sunday evening in East Side Park.
People can set off fireworks from noon until midnight.
Oroville
The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will again host fireworks at Deep Bay on Lake Osoyoos Sunday, July 4.
The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Parking is limited, so attendees are asked to carpool.
Twisp
The Fourth of July parade will be at 11 a.m.
Lineup will be at 10 a.m. at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
Historically, lineup for the parade began at 10 a.m. at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., and works its way north until it reaches the end of Glover Street at Twisp Avenue. Organizers said a new, extended parade route is to be announced, depending on this year’s participant count. Details were not available at press time.
