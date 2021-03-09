Francis J. “Pard” Cummings was born in Maine, but through ever-westward movement ended up on the opposite site of the country, settled in Okanogan County and became a successful business operator before Washington became a state.
Cummings was born Dec. 13, 1850, in Bangor, Aroostook County, Maine, and lived there until age 18, when he went to work in the oil fields of Pennsylvania. He worked for some of the largest oil operators and construction contractors who were opening the oil properties of John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, according to the 1924 “Glimpses of Pioneer Life.”
The book is a compilation of articles published by The Okanogan Independent in 1923-24 detailing biographies, experiences and events “intimately concerned with the settlement” of Okanogan County.
After a couple years, Cummings “felt the urge and call of the West and came to Minneapolis, Minn., where he worked in the hotel business, according to “Glimpses.”
“This town at that time was enjoying a real western ‘boom’ and Cummings cleaned up a nice little stake in about two years, then disposed of his business and hit the trail for the Dakotas,” the book said.
He crossed the plains with ox teams to California, then went to Montana in 1873, according to “History of North Washington,” a 1904 illustrated history of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan counties.
Cummings, described as an expert horseman and crack shot, signed up with an expedition with Gen. George Custer of the U.S. Army in Montana, where they engaged in several battles with the Sioux, according to “Glimpses.”
Cummings stayed in Montana, near the present-day town of Deer Lodge, and drove the overland mail stage from there to Missoula for about five years.
“During this time Cummings saw and met the toughest and roughest bandits, gunmen and outlaws,” “Glimpses of Pioneer Life” continued. “He had many gunfights with the worst of these stagecoach bandits and many narrow escapes from death, but it is well remembered by the old-timers that the stage that Cummings drove was never robbed.”
He acquired his nickname, “Pard,” during his time in Montana.
The lure of the West struck again and, after hearing tales of the Yakima country, he organized a pack train to the area. In the 1880s he landed at Union Gap or Old Yakima City, and during the boom days ran a stage line into Ellensburg, according to “Glimpses of Pioneer Life.”
He developed a feed, flour and transfer business.
In 1886, Cummings moved to Alma, the predecessor to Okanogan, and opened a trading depot. He traded at first with Native Americans, and the business grew into a large general store that became a gathering point for Natives, prospectors, cowboys and pioneers “for hundreds of miles around,” according to “Glimpses of Pioneer Life.”
The mining boom was on and “many notable characters out of the West visited and outfitted at Pard’s place at Alma,” the book continued.
In 1898, Cummings moved his operation upriver to a point about a mile and a half upstream of present-day Riverside. Because of McLoughlin Falls just upstream, the spot also was the head of navigation on the Okanogan River.
“In the fall of 1899 Mr. Cummings opened a small store on the land he thus acquired by relinquishment and as the North Half of the Colville Indian Reservation was thrown open for homestead settlement in the spring of 1900, this small store grew very rapidly and soon enjoyed the largest trade of any store this side of Coulee City and Ellensburg,” according to “Glimpses.”
Cummings later moved his store downstream to what is now the townsite, according to “History of North Washington,” which called him “one of the substantial and leading citizens of the community.”
“Riverside had been built on another old camping site, at the mouth of Johnson Creek – which, by the way, derived its name from a friend of mine, Jake Johnson, who was connected with John Jeffries in a cattle drive from Yakima to Cariboo in 1864,” wrote A.J. Splawn, a former state senator, in the 1917 book “Ka-mi-akin The Last Hero of the Yakimas.”
Splawn wrote that a “great flood” swept through Riverside, taking with it houses and fences, and doing great damage. The year was not specified.
“When the waters receded there was left near Pard’s house a carp pond which he was still enjoying,” Splawn wrote of visiting with Cummings during a 1905 trip to the area.
“History of North Washington” references a 1903 flood, but said only one building was vacated in town because of it. People on Main Street got around in skiffs, and steamboats were able to land at the rear of Cummings’ Glenwood Mercantile Co. store.
Cummings was married, but there’s some uncertainty about the circumstances of that marriage.
Splawn, in “Ka-mi-akin The Last Hero of the Yakimas,” wrote that Cummings needed a housekeeper, so he hired “a beautiful widow with two sweet little girls. There was no limit to the value of this little woman. She was a dressmaker, barber, doctor, artist and cook all in one. Pard was tall and strongly built with massive frame and mild eye and it was no surprise to anybody that he should win the affection of this splendid woman whom he married.”
However, an obituary for Mrs. Harold Flower in the Nov. 18, 1934, issue of the Spokane Spokesman-Review, said Mrs. Flower (no first name was listed) came to Washington in 1888, settling in the “wilderness” that was Okanogan County. She and her first husband – Cummings – owned and operated one of the first mercantile businesses in Riverside “and were extensive property owners in the town and surrounding country,” said the obituary.
“The only means of transportation in those days, as there were no roads, was by boat on the Okanogan River and over the trails to the small inland towns,” the obituary continued.
Another account, at findagrave.com, lists Clarrissa Bennett as his wife, and that they married Jan. 4, 1897, in Okanogan County. The same source lists her name as Clarissa Jane Houghtaling Flower.
Cummings started a cattle business around 1900 and became known as an expert judge of beef cattle. He was also a great lover of thoroughbred horses, said “Glimpses of Pioneer Life.”
“During all these years his business interests were varied and extensive for he owned and operated mines, sawmills, stage lines, cattle ranches, irrigated orchards, grain ranches, lumber yards, warehouses and (the) general merchandise store,” according to “Glimpses.”
Cummings “was the whole push in the village now,” wrote Splawn of Cummings in 1905. “He had seen hard days while pioneering, his bill of fare had not always been of the best and his clothes sometimes showed signs of rapid decay, but he had borne these inconveniences with a smile. I was glad to know that the clouds of adversity had passed and the sunlight of life came to stay with the fine old man.”
For many years Cummings was a stockholder and director in several banks in the county, was an organizer of the first Okanogan County fair association, served as Riverside mayor and was active in business and civic life, according to “Glimpses of Pioneer Life.” He was a charter member of the Oroville Subordinate IOOF lodge in 1920 and was admitted to the Rebekahs in 1911.
Cummings suffered a “stroke of apoplexy” around 1922 and a second, fatal stroke on Aug. 18, 1923, while driving with his wife, according to “Glimpses.”
“When his body fell over the steering wheel the car plunged off the Tunk Creek grade,” the book continued.
Cummings is buried in Oroville Riverview Cemetery.
This is part of an ongoing series of Chronicle historical features.
