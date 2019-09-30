OMAK – A retirement party for Bill Sproule, manager of the Okanogan Valley Golf Club for 47 years, is planned for Nov. 2.
The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available.
“Stop by and wish Bill well,” said friend Peg Callaway. “Bring your funny stories.”
