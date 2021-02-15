WINTHROP – Kathy Pasley, who worked as an educational support professional for schools in Canada and the United States for 33 years, has announced her decision to retire.
For the past eight years, she has served as a substitute and paraeducator in the Methow Valley School District. She worked at Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, Methow Valley Elementary School and the Independent Learning Center.
“Kathy's 33 years of service are a reflection of her dedication and commitment to serving the unique needs of all students,” said ILC Principal Sara Mounsey. “She honors every student for who they are and wish to be. Kathy has been inspiring young people with her enthusiastic, kind energy and love of laughter. Our students love her. She will be missed."
She said she plans to continue working with the district as a substitute and eventually return to Canada.
“It’s been a long year since my last visit and I miss my mom, daughter and son,” she said.
