PATEROS – The Pateros School Board plans to ask the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to change its new rules concerning reporting graduation rates.
The board approved a letter to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal during its Sept. 30 meeting, but plans to wait until after its Oct. 28 meeting to send it.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight said new rules suppress information about small schools with poor graduation rates, because of the possibility that individuals could be identified, and also suppress information about those with 100 percent graduation rates for the same reasons.
Pateros school officials took exception to the latter reason, since its rate is 100 percent, said Goodnight.
“Who does it hurt” to let the public know everyone in a particular class graduated, asked Goodnight. “It’s a feather in the cap” of the students, parents, staff and community.
“We have a public ceremony” for graduation, so anyone could go and see if someone didn’t graduate, he said.
Under state rules, the state will suppress 100 percent graduation rates and publish them as a lower rate.
In other business, the board:
-Learned Goodnight signed agreements concerning eRate technology, College in the High School agreements with Eastern Washington University and Central Washington University, alternative route to teacher certification and clinical experience with Wenatchee Valley College, transition to teaching with Eastern, nurse corps with North Central Educational Service District and state Office of the Secretary of State for a library grant.
-Appointed Brandon Rose as claims agent.
-Hired Teagan Straub as English language learner after-school tutor, Ana Sanchez as bilingual English language learners after-school tutor and Darlina Fernandez as GEAR UP after-school tutor.
-Viewed a “Pateros Does it Right” slideshow and reviewed the district’s annual report card as compiled by the state.
-Had second readings and approval of policies and procedures dealing with the electoral system, board member resignation and vacancy, high school graduation requirements, equivalency credit for career and technical education courses, enrollment, student discipline, medication at schools and revenues from local, state and federal sources.
-Heard a report on planned 2019-20 budget expenditures for Title I, migrant, learning assistance program, bilingual and GEAR UP programs.
-Approved a continued partnership with Methow Arts Alliance to bring cultural enrichment assemblies and activities to Pateros students.
-Planned a workshop meeting for January.
-Learned the 1000 series of board policies is up to date.
-Had a first reading of obsolete and revised policies and procedures dealing with vacancies, board member resignation and vacancy, risk management and prohibition of harassment, intimidation and bullying.
-Learned about a new transitional kindergarten program being considered by the state to meet the preschool shortage.
-Hired Jessica Simmons as junior high girls’ basketball coach.
-Viewed a slide show on last spring’s sixth grade outdoor education camping trip at Alta Lake State Park. Students learned about the environment, safety, wildlife and practical life skills.
-Was reminded the Oct. 28 meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Methow Community Center, 6 Arkansas Ave., Methow.
