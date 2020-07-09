WINTHROP - Marcus Duke and George Schneider will perform music July 17 at the Methow Valley Ciderhouse, 28 Highway 20.
The outdoor concert starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
“George and I will perform several of my compositions and numerous covers from our ‘Methow Songbook,’ featuring compositions by Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderly, Ralph Towner, Airto and Wayne Shorter,” said Duke.
Cascadia also has announced Sunday music on the outdoor stage at Mack Lloyd Park, Winthrop.
The event will be Sundays in conjunction with the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. farmers market. Music runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Musicians, poets and stage performers can sign up for 25-minute slots, with dates and performance times pre-arranged.
Performance times may be arranged by contacting lauraleenorthcott@gmail.com.
