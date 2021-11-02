WAUCONDA – The Pflug mansion near Wauconda doesn’t have a reputation as a haunted house, but it might be mistaken for one.
In reality, the now-falling-down house – vacant for a century - represents a labor of love one man had for his family, and a tale of hard times and little cash.
John Pflug dreamed of building a lovely German-style house for his growing family, according to “Trails and Tales,” compiled by the Wauconda and Surrounding Area Historical Committee. The book relates the stories of early settlers of northeast Okanogan County.
John and Anna Pflug came to the United States in fall 1900 from eastern Germany, where they were born, educated and married. He was born in 1869 and she in 1873.
They had a 6-month-old daughter, Lena, with them when they came to the United States. In all, they had 10 children, two of whom died as infants. The survivors were Lena, Bill, Elizabeth, Nan, Alfred, Charles, Emma and George.
The Pflugs settled first in North Branch, Minn., and in 1904 moved west to homestead in Wauconda. The family lived in Loomis for a couple years and they returned to Wauconda, according to the “Trails and Tales” entry written by their children, Bill, Betty, Nan, Emma and George.
Wauconda, then located about a mile and a half from the site now known by that name, is within the area known as the North Half, a portion of the Colville Indian Reservation ceded back to the United States in 1892 by act of Congress.
Shortly after that portion of the reservation was opened to mineral entry, a rich strike was made in the area resulting in a “flourishing camp,” according to the illustrated history.
By 1900, with mining in full swing in the area, Wauconda had a population of 300, and boasted a school, post office, general store, hotels and four saloons, according to the Scenic USA website.
But the town fizzled almost as fast as it grew. As excitement in the mine diminished, “so did Wauconda in equal proportion,” according to “History of North Washington,” an illustrated history of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan counties published in 1904. The book describes Wauconda as a post office on the North Half of the Colville Indian Reservation near the Ferry County line and the Wauconda mine.
Although the town’s size dwindled, homesteaders still came to the area to take up farming.
John Pflug, among those homesteaders, began building the gabled, German-style house, nestled in the hills north of Highway 20 and west of present-day Wauconda, in the summer of 1908.
“Money was scarce for all the early homesteaders,” according to the siblings’ account in “Trails and Tales.” “He hired no help, doing all the carpenter work himself and hauling the materials from Turpen’s sawmill about 10 miles away with a team and wagon.”
Although the dream house never was completed, the family lived in the finished portion for a number of years.
“Like most of the early homesteaders, he found that all he could do was to take care of his family and send them to school,” according to the siblings’ account.
George Pflug was born in the house on Feb. 23, 1914. He attended first grade in Wauconda, but then attended Tonasket schools after the family moved to Tonasket in 1921.
“For several years Mother and I moved up to the old homestead and spent the summers there,” he recalled in the book. “Dad had to prove up on the place so someone had to live there.
“We had chickens and I would take the eggs up to the old Wauconda store and get 40 cents a dozen. I would buy candy and other things Mother needed. One night a badger came and killed all our chickens.”
The last summer they lived there, Moses Hyat would come in the evenings and bring a pail of milk “and Mother would make milk soup. It was sure good,” George recalled.
The house was abandoned in 1921 and has remained vacant since. The elements have taken their toll, and now part of the structure has caved in.
In 1934, John and Anna Pflug and two of their sons, Charles and George, moved to Grand Coulee and started a dairy with a herd of jersey cows. George operated the dairy until July 1976.
His sister, Nan, recalled leading “quite a normal life” at the Wauconda farm.
“One thing, we always had dark bread, ground our own flour,” she recalled in “Trails and Tales.” “Dad would not allow white bread in the house, and no coffee. We made our own ‘coffee’ from roasted wheat kernels and it was good. As I see it now, Dad had good health principles but we as children did not appreciate it.”
She also recalled hiding when her dad was mad, and one time taking shelter in “the new house,” apparently meaning the never-finished mansion.
“It got dark and I could see them looking for me with a lantern,” she recalled. “Some neighbors had come to help and came into the section of the new house and found me. I was glad because I was tired of standing on the wall between the two-by-fours.”
The siblings recalled their parents as being “honest, hard-working people and were respected and liked by the neighbors, and all we children were strong and healthy.”
John Pflug died in a Spokane nursing home June 1, 1956. Anna Pflug died two weeks later in a Wilbur nursing home.
They are buried in the Wilbur Cemetery.
