TONASKET – A free, public recital by local piano and string students is planned Saturday, Nov. 23.
The 3 p.m. recital will be at Tonasket High School, 35 Highway 20.
Members of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association and their students participating in the recital are:
Sandy Sheets, Omak - Ella Gann, Josef Gann, Maci Sheets, Marisa Grillo, Daniele Sparks, Waylon Diehl.
Roz Nau, Tonasket - Nyna Mills, Amber Eppel, Evelyn Sheller, Kerrington Johansen.
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket - Faith Lusk, Owen Weddle, Teak Plank, Grady Turnington, Jesse Williams, Lydia Thompson, Gwyndolyn Thompson.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak - Ben Huffstetler.
The group recently gained two new members, Joan Smith and Faith Lofthus.
Smith, a piano technician and teacher, lives in Republic but serves several counties.
Lofthus, Tonasket, is a collegiate member and teaches strings.
Okanogan County Music Teachers Association, an affiliate of the Washington and national music teachers associations, welcomes any teacher in the area who wishes fellowship with other teachers and growth. The group sponsors many activities for students, plus scholarships. More information is available at www.wsmta.org or www.mtna.org, or by calling chapter President Roz Nau, 509-433-8112.
