OKANOGAN - Old picnic coolers are being sought by Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter for use as insulated shelters for outdoor, un-owned and feral cats.
A volunteer recently transformed an old cooler into a shelter and donated it to the cat shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road. Several colonies of un-owned cats are being tended by volunteers around the county.
The volunteer offered to make more shelters, said shelter officials. Donations of coolers with intact seals may be made before Nov. 30 at the shelter.
To transform the shelter, a hole is cut near one end and the cut is lined.
