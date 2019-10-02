OMAK – Three medical facilities will receive several thousand dollars each to help patients with cancer screenings and other costs, thanks to Omak Stampede rodeo fans.
Omak Stampede Inc. will split $8,372 among Mid-Valley Hospital, Confluence Health and North Valley Hospital under the Tough Enough to Wear Pink program, said Stampede office manager Sarah Grooms.
Ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 9, rodeo account for $3,364 for the total. Stampede is giving $1 from each ticket sold for that performance.
The rest comes from sales of pink merchandise – shirts, hats and so on – plus sponsorships.
In addition, Wrangler will match a portion of Stampede’s donation, Grooms said.
“Wrangler’s a huge supporter” of Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Grooms said.
Tough Enough to Wear Pink is a nationwide promotion of Wrangler to battle breast cancer, and support awareness and research. Oct. 17 is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day, according to www.toughenoughtowearpink.com.
Grooms said the local health care facilities will use the money to provide mammograms, help with patient co-pays, assist uninsured men and women with breast cancer care and provide transportation to medical appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.