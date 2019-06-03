OMAK – The Pioneer Club – friends of the library group for the Omak Public Library – will host its annual used book sale June 15.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. Books, DVDs and CDs will be for sale, with a special $1-per-bag price offered during the last hour.
Proceeds go toward children’s programming at the library. Cash donations will be accepted.
