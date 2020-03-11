OMAK - Pioneer Players, the drama club at Omak High School, will stage “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a music based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name.
The novel, published in 1870, was Dickens’ last, and was unfinished.
The show, written by Rupert Holmes, was the first Broadway musical with multiple endings, with the finale determined by audience vote.
A parental advisory accompanies the show. The musical includes references to opium use, split personality, a potential lynching, prostitution and other societal ills.
“The play is meant to be fun and engaging, giving an audience a level of participation that they likely have not had in any other live performance they have been to,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson. “Any objectionable content present is not the point of the show. They are present because in the show because they are present in life and as we all know, art reflects life.”
He said the life being reflected is 19th century England, when Dickens was writing, although “the social ills of that time are with us today, even in Omak.”
Swanson said artistic care has been given to certain scenarios to minimize any themes that may be considered inappropriate. Even then, the scenes exist not to glorify the vice, but to provide an antagonistic persona to the villain from a famous literary work.
The play “is the culmination of nearly 10 months of intense work in selecting scripts, designing and building sets to commercial standards, endless rehearsals to perfect singing, choreography, technical issues and much more,” Swanson said.
“The production is the culminating event for our (career and technical education) theater tech course of study that engages well over 50 students in the long haul of production teaching much more than lines and music,” he said. “It has taken the support of staff, parents, students and many volunteer hours to get to this point.”
He said there have been several parent meetings for the cast and crew, with no concerns raised about the content.
“The teachers involved have taken great care to make sure students learn history and literature, that parents are informed, and the students have a great theatrical experience,” Swanson. “Further the issues around opioids in our community today are being addressed as we have arranged for the opioid treatment center from (Family Health Centers) to be present in the lobby. They will have information and help for those who need it.”
Cast members include Katelynn Kammers, Ms. Wilhelmina Cartwright/Mayor Thomas Sapsea; Blaise Descouteaux, Mr. James Throttle; Bradyn Wilson, Mr. Clive Paget/John Jasper; Lauren Santistevan, Miss Alice Nutting/Edwin Drood; Ettie Duggaw, Miss Deirdre Peregine/Rosa Budd;
Paola Conesa Caquias, Miss Janet Conover/Helena Landless; Collin Vance, Mr. Victor Grinstead/Neville Landless; Jayden Tonasket, Mr. Cedric Moncrieffe/Rev. Crisparkle; Nonamie Diamond, Miss Angela Prysock/Princess Puffer; Ethan Michel, Mr. Nick Cricker/Durdles;
Jordan Hunt, Master Nick Cricker/Deputy; Jay Skinner, Mr. Phillip Bax/Bazzard; Bailey Reed, Miss Isabel Yearsly/Wendy; Gracie Gutierrez, Miss Florence Gill/Beatrice; Zander Vasquez, Nicholas/Horace/Ensemble; Gwen Brantner, Florence/Citizen/Dancer;
Elisabeth Bedard, Petunia Fizzlebottom/Citizen/Dancer; Alika Samuels, Jasmine/Citizen/Dancer; Talon Gregory, Alan Apple/Citizen; Ona Duran, Sally Smith/Citizen/Ensemble; Anna Santistevan, Margaret Nutting, Citizen/Ensemble; Jayda Phillips, Violet Steel/Citizen/Ensemble; Cheyenne Hamm, William Butters/Citizen/Ensemble.
The direction team includes Casey McNett, artistic and production; Jon Winans, technical; Don Pearce, music; Gus Rose-Witt, acting, and David Greene, directing student.
Others behind the scenes are:
Choreography - Casey McNett, Bedard, Winans and Riley Howell.
Costumes - Casey McNett, Adamarys Montoya, Leona McNett, Melody Pecha, Cathy Cannon, CaraMia Vance, Tiffany Brantner, Michelle McCormick and Betty Clough.
Set - Winans, Ethan Michel, Willow Cox, Madison Dietz, Morgan Dietz, Luke Goyne, Sceleste Lizarde, Mary Hoopsontheforehead, Vanessa Phillips, Edward Salomon, Jorey Schandel, Lucas Shrader, Zoe Spaulding, MacKenzie Tom, Bradyn Wilson, Vanessa Wood, Soni Klimek and Kyle Vance.
Lighting - Zander Vazquez (designer), Jack MacDonald and Lilly Johnson (operators).
Stage management - Hadlee Brantner, Kloey Brink and Caitlin Cannon.
Stage hands - Michael Monroe, Abby Price, Olivia Kramer, Serenity Bertholf.
Hair design - Leyla Valdez.
Makeup design - Sage Buhrig.
