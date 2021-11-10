OMAK – “Puffs,” a parody of a novel and movie series about a “certain wizarding school,” will be presented Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Curtain time is 7 p.m.
The “certain wizarding school” name is not being disclosed because of copyright reasons, said Pioneer Players adviser Casey McNett, the Omak School District’s theater teacher.
“All the same consequential events unfold, but this story is told through the eyes of the students in the house with the badger mascot,” he said.
Admission is free, although donations to Pioneer Players drama club will be accepted, as will non-perishable food items for the Omak Food Bank.
“We are open to the public, but there will be COVID precautions in place,” said McNett. “Said precautions are temperature taken upon arrival, masking enforced, half seating capacity with distancing between family groups, no intermission, concessions or actor meet and greet.”
Performances will be livestreamed at justagamelive.com.
McNett said viewers who may be affected by sudden loud noises or bright lights are cautioned while watching the production. Parental guidance is suggested for teenage angst and frightening situations.
More than 50 students have worked for the last few months to put the production together, he said. They include:
Cast - Rylee Barbone, Wayne Hopkins; Gracie Gutierrez, Megan Jones; Kaitlin Inez Reed, Oliver Rivers; Ettia Dugaw, Narrator; Jordan Hunt, Cedric; Talon Gregory, Ernie Mac; Gwen Brantner, Xavia Jones; Cheyenne Hamm, Hannah; Michael Casey, J. Finch Flectchley; Bailey Reed, Leanne; Lilly Johnson, Sally Perks; Rebecca Price, Harry; Paola Conesa Caquias, Troll.
Crew/behind-the-scenes – Caitlin Cannon, stage manager; Neil Conrad, props master; Alika Samuels, Benny Renteria and Hadlee Brantner, stage crew; Maxton Brantner, sound design/operation; Jackson Le Duc, Michael Casey and Aiden Lawrence, digital animation backgrounds; Abagail Halsen, laser light display; Jaydon Skinner, marketing design.
Props and set crew - Rylee Barbone, Ian Cantu-Churape, Michael Casey, Neil Conrad, Emely Flores-Bercier, Kaydence Gardipee, Dre’a Jameson, Lilly Johnson, Claire Lawrence, Swi Num Lezard, Olivia Little, Jayden Mineard, Yudany Padilla, Ruben Perez-Martinez, Kaitlyn Inez Reed, Macy Routien, Monica Valdovinos Nava, Lazane Welke and Larelle Wiley.
Costume, set design and building crew - Agnus Ballesteros-Louie, Everett Barnaby, Elisabeth Bedard, Sydney Black, Hadlee Brantner, Madison Clark, Araceli Cruz-Ramos, Nya Foynes, Edward Gonzalez, Talon Gregory, Abagail Halsen, Celeste James-St. Pierre, Aiden Lawrence, Sara Lein, Alexandria Martinez-Clark, Savannah McManamon, DelaneyMcNeil, Jonnie Rosser and Krystina Yellowmule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.