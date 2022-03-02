OKANOGAN - Johathan Pitre recently was hired as branch librarian for the Okanogan Public Library.
He succeeds Jann Timm, who retired after 25 years with NCW Libraries.
Pitre, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Louisiana native, earned his master of library and information science degree from Louisiana State University in 2003. He brings 15 years of library experience, mostly at the Los Angeles Public Library, and spent nine years as a branch manager.
He previously taught English in Korea for two years.
“Okanogan has been very welcoming,” Pitre said. “Growing up in a small town myself, I have been quite happy returning to a close-knit community.”
Okanogan Public Library is one of 30 libraries operated by NCW Libraries. It offers books, audiobooks and movies for all ages, plus free wireless Internet, public computers, early literacy computers, and a printer and photocopier. In addition, the library has passive toys and games and free take-home craft kits.
“We have so many new ideas for programs and services and we cannot wait to start providing these once we move past COVID,” Pitre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.