OMAK — Everything from snocones to coffee and plenty of comfort foods will be available at this year’s Omak Stampede.
Visitors can cool down with Tropical Sno, Ali’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Moses Lake Ice N’ Sno, or enjoy a cold refreshing beverage from the Lemonade Guy.
Other food vendors include Azars, the Bibby Booth, Coffey Co. Espresso, Smokenhagen, Ears R Us, Eastlake Produce, Godina Concessions, Inland Empire Concessions, NLC Concessions, Smulligan’s BBQ, Taqueria Mazatlan, The 509, Upper Crust Foods, YC Oriental Food and Mac N’ Cheese Whaaaat? will also be included in this year’s food vendor lineup.
There’s plenty of merchant vendors on tap, too.
Boy Scouts troops 24 and 60, Crystal Rose Hobby, Deputy Dog Enterprises, Ecuadorian Crafts, Inland Helicopters, La Nortenita, ME Designz, Moonshine Organics, New York Products, NW Wind Spinners, Renewal by Andersen, Runa Arte, Silver Wolf Enterprises, Southern Plain Beadwork, Sticker City and Sun’s Merchandise.
New this year will be Brincolines JJ and Northwest Native.
Service groups include Christians In Action, Child Evangelism Story Barn, Dads M.O.V.E, and the U.S. Census Bureau.
