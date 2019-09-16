PATEROS - Workshops are planned next month in Pateros and Twisp with state poet laureate Claudia Castro Luna.
She plans poetry readings and writing workshops as part of her project, “One River: Many Voices.”
Castro Luna been named an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow and is one of 13 state or local poets laureate nationwide to be so honored in a program funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and intended to promote civic programs about the role that poetry plays in people’s lives.
Her winning proposal is to convene a series of poetry writing workshops and readings along the Columbia River, from the point it enters the northeastern corner of Washington to its encounter with the Pacific Ocean. The main thrust of the project will be to highlight the importance of the river as a natural resource.
Castro Luna will launch her project in Pateros by following Methow Arts educational residencies in the public school for two days. She will offer a workshop Oct. 19 in Pateros, followed by a reading in which local poets were join her. The site has not yet been determined.
Then she will travel to Methow Arts in Twisp on Oct. 20 for a second poetry workshop for community members. That one runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Methow Arts office, 204 N. Glover St.
The Seattle-based poet described how residents often mentally divide the state in half, concentrating on the eastern and western edges. The river runs mostly down the middle of the state, an area many overlook, she said.
“Claudia Castro Luna is a poet whose work exemplifies how poetry can spark conversation and can help us learn about one another’s lives and unique experiences, which promotes greater understanding,” said Jennifer Benka, executive director of the Academy of American Poets. “We’re honored to help underwrite Castro Luna and the other 12 Academy of American Poets Laureate fellows, all of whom are exceptional leaders.”
Workshop registration is available at info@methowartsalliance.org.
