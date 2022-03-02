OLYMPIA – Two Okanogan County students will participate in the state Poetry Out Loud competition March 12.
Malina Weigel, Okanogan High School, and Bela Moore, Methow Valley Independent Learning Center in Twisp, will represent eastern Washington in the online competition.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s state final will be shown on YouTube. A limited audience will view the competition in person, said ArtsWA.
The video also will feature Seattle youth poet laureate Zinnia Hansen as host and music by the Kareem Kandi World Orchestra.
Each student chose poems to recite from an online anthology of more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems. They had access to support materials to help them understand and convey the intentions of the poets.
Judges scored them on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding and overall impact.
Other finalists are Isabel Bennett, Colville; Sinai Flores, North Thurston High School, Olympia; Kate Gemmell, Kamiakin High School, Kennewick; Serena Jenson, Bickleton High School, Grandview; Lucy Laybourn, Lincoln High School, Seattle; Josie Rinta, Ridgefield High School, and Lucy Shainin, Anacortes High School.
