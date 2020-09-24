OLYMPIA – The Poetry Out Loud recitation competition for high school students is going virtual this year.
Registration began Sept. 8 at the state level. Schools serving students in ninth through 12th grades may participate.
Locally, Okanogan and Liberty Bell high schools have competed in the past, with several students making it to regional and state competitions. Okanogan’s Madeline Luther was the state champion and competed in the national contest in 2019; last year she was the state runner up.
In 2019, she won an all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital.
More information about the program is at www.arts.wa.gov/poetry-out-loud/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.