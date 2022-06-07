Pressure canner gauge testing offered The Chronicle Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKANOGAN – Free pressure canner gauge testing will be offered this summer by Washington State University Extension for Okanogan County.“Food preservation season will be here quicker than you think,” said an extension announcement. “Time to get prepared.”The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends canner gauges be tested annually.Available testing times are 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the extension office, 1234 S. Second Ave.More information is available at 509-422-7245 or okanogan.county@wsu.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Great Work Opportunity in Winthrop WA! Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver for North Valley Lumber Member Service Representative - Omak STCU Branch - Full-time HEAD HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL COACH NUTRITION PROGRAMS LEADER SPECIAL EDUCATION HIGH SCHOOL PARA-EDUCATOR FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCE TEACHER - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT STATE & FEDERAL PROGRAMS/ASSESSMENT ASSISTANT HS SOCIAL STUDIES INSTRUCTOR - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE MANAGING EDITOR Latest News WVC hosts ‘Welcome Wednesdays’ in June Boy dies when vehicle plunges into pond Summer reading program starts June 13 Okanogan, Eastmont win tournament titles Gleason records high pinochle score Pools begin opening this week State land free days are June 11-12 and June 19 Seniors join for all-state feeder game Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondCorvus Energy battery factory coming to Port of BellinghamWeather service: Flash flooding possibleSecond woman dies after crashStanley H. DavisBears are No. 1 on 2B diamondTamece ‘Tammy’ (Bryan) MallockJudith Loreen WahlSwap meet a success, runs againKara Lee (Muasau) Barnett Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
