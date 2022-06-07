WSU extension

OKANOGAN – Free pressure canner gauge testing will be offered this summer by Washington State University Extension for Okanogan County.

“Food preservation season will be here quicker than you think,” said an extension announcement. “Time to get prepared.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends canner gauges be tested annually.

Available testing times are 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the extension office, 1234 S. Second Ave.

More information is available at 509-422-7245 or okanogan.county@wsu.edu.

