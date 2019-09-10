OKANOGAN - A free presentation, “Civil Conversations in an Angry Age,” is planned Sept. 14 at the Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St.
The Grange and Humanities Washington are co-hosting the 6 p.m. event, which features speaker David Smith.
“This is an important community event that has garnered support from the Dispute Resolution Center and various other local civic organizations,” said Grange Master Carey Hunter. “Attendance is free and donations to help defray expenses will accepted at the door.”
Smith will take a look at when civility breaks down. By mapping the structure of how people converse and identifying the root causes - of both civility and incivility - he explores how people can have meaningful, respectful conversations on difficult topics such as politics, religion and morality, Hunter said.
“Smith provides participants with tools to engage in more thoughtful, fruitful discussions,” she said.
Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau occurs in communities throughout the state. Presenters give public programs on history, politics, music, philosophy and everything in between.
Light refreshments will be served.
