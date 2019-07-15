OKANOGAN - A presentation on the life of pioneer Seattle photographer Edward Curtis will be given Friday, July 19, at the Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St.
Doug Woodrow, Okanogan, will give the presentation. Photos from the statewide program “Beyond the Frame,” celebrating the 150th anniversary of Curtis’ birth, are on display in the old House of Draperies building, 118 S. Second Ave., Okanogan.
Sponsored by Methow Arts, Woodrow took the presentation to Liberty Bell, Pateros, Brewster and Okanogan history classes this spring. A mix of PowerPoint pictures and songs recounts Curtis’ 30-year project to publish a 20-volume set of photos on North American Indian tribes. In all, he took 40,000 images of 80 tribes, made 2,200 etched metal images called photogravures, wrote 5,000 pages of text and made 10,000 wax cylinder audio recordings.
Comparisons and contrasts to Edward Curtis’ contemporary, Frank Matsura, will also be drawn. Matsura photographed in Okanogan County from 1903 until his death in 1913.
The event hosted by the Okanogan Grange, with admission by donation.
