BRIDGEPORT – It’s prom season, with schools planning evening dances for their students and guests.
A few area schools have had their proms already, including Lake Roosevelt High School, Liberty Bell, Oroville
The Chronicle contacted all area schools for prom information. Some did not reply by deadline. Upcoming events, by district, are:
Bridgeport
Bridgeport High School’s prom will be from 7 p.m. to midnight May 7 at the school, 1220 Kryger St.
The theme is “La Noche Bela.” Formal attire is advised, said Principal Tamra Jackson.
Bridgeport students in ninth through 12th grades may attend, along with guests who get a dance pass signed by their school administrator.
Okanogan
Prom will be from 8-11 p.m. May 7 at the Kuchenbuch barn.
A dinner will be available before the dance. There is a charge for dinner.
Omak
Omak High School’s prom is set for 8-11:30 p.m. May 21 in the school commons, 20 S. Cedar St.
Guests with an approved guest pass will be admitted, along with Omak students.
Theme is “A Garden of Glamour.”
Pateros
With the theme “Masquerade,” Pateros High School’s prom is Friday, May 13. Students in ninth through 12th grades can attend.
Tonasket
Tonasket’s prom, on May 7, will include a casino night hosted by Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club and carries the theme “Casino Nights in Viva Las Vegas.”
The group has casino events for Omak and Okanogan, “and Tonasket students are so grateful that they are willing to come to Tonasket this year,” said junior class adviser Anita Asmussen.
Area businesses and organizations have donated prizes, and auctioneer Jerry Asmussen is donating his time to auction off the prizes. Students will win play money from the game tables and use it to purchase auction items.
Admission will be charged to the dance; refreshments will be provided. Denison Photography will take photos.
Guests may attend by pre-arranged pass.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the grand march at 7:30 p.m. The dance starts around 8 p.m.; front doors close at 8:45 p.m. The dance, hosted by the junior class, ends at midnight.
