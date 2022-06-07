REPUBLIC – Prospector Days will be back this weekend after a two-year, COVID-imposed hiatus.
A full slate of activities is planned, starting with a talent show in Patterson Park Friday, June 10, along with vendors, bouncy houses, a Beer’d contest and street music. Friday Market vendors will set up between Harding’s Housewares and Farmers Insurance on Clark Avenue.
Music in the park continues until 7 p.m. The Beer’d contest will be in front of Republic Brewery.
Saturday morning brings a Republic Kiwanis Club pancake feed starting at 7 a.m., followed by the 3.7K or 10K Gold Rush Run at 9 a.m. The run starts at the corner of Clark Avenue and Sixth Street.
At 10 a.m. are the WR Tire car show, Soap Box Derby, vendors and bouncy houses, music and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Gold panning is planned all day in front of Stonerose’s downtown office.
Dogs and kids will parade on Clark Avenue at noon, followed by the main parade at 12:15 p.m. A dog show, the Mutt Strut and costume judging will be 1:30 p.m.
A vintage trailer open house and antique carousel rides will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Ferry County Fairgrounds, 12 Fairgrounds Road.
A horseshoe tournament is planned at 2 p.m. in the lot behind Anderson’s Grocery, and bingo will be at 3 p.m. at the Republic Senior Center in the basement of the old stone church at the top of Clark Avenue.
Eagle Track, south of town off Pendry Road, will have hot laps starting at 3:30 p.m., followed by racing at 4.
A community concert on Clark Avenue will wrap up the day.
Sunday activities include a children’s fossil dig at the Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil site at 8 a.m.
A church service, coordinated by the ministerial association, will be at 10 a.m. in the park.
Vendors will open at noon in the park.
Signup forms for the various events can be found at https://republicchamber.org/prospectors-days/. They can be printed, filled out and returned to addresses specified on the form.
Prospector Days
Friday, June 10
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Music, Patterson Park
Noon Vendors and bouncy houses, park
5 p.m. Beer’d contest, Republic Brewery
6 p.m. Talent show, Clark Avenue
7 p.m. Music, Clark Avenue
Saturday, June 11
7 a.m. Kiwanis pancake feed, park
9 a.m. Gold Rush Run
10 a.m. Car show, WE Tires
Soap Box Derby
Gold panning, Clark Avenue
Vendors, park
Friday Market, park
Music, park
3-on-3 basketball, STCU
Noon Kids’ parade
12:15 p.m. Parade
1:30 p.m. Mutt Strut
Vintage trailer open house, fairgrounds
Carousel rides, fairgrounds
2 p.m. Horseshoe tournament, Anderson’s Grocery
3 p.m. Bingo, senior center
4 p.m. Racing, Eagle Track
7 p.m. Community concert, park
Sunday, June 12
8 a.m. Kids’ fossil dig, Stonerose
10 a.m. Church service, park
Noon Vendors, park
