MOLSON – Highland Stitchers quilt group recently raised money for area cat and dog shelters as part of the late-summer Molson Quilt Show and Sale.
During a silent auction, the group sold a quilt to benefit the Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, Okanogan, and one to benefit No Paws Left Behind dog shelter, Oroville
The cat quit raised $200 and the dog quilt $500, said spokeswoman Vicky Didenhover.
“The Molson Quilt Show is our way to raise money to make quilts that are donated to the community,” she said. “In the last 10 years we have donated over 1,000 quilts. We have been averaging about 150 quilts we donate the last few years.
“The funds we raise are used to buy batting and fabric.”
