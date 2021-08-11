WENATCHEE – The last month of NCW Libraries’ summer reading program is underway and there’s still time for folks to get in the running for prizes.
The program is one of several virtual and in-person programs offered by the library system.
All libraries offer gift cards from local businesses as drawing prizes in the summer program. Book sets and other prizes will be given in the online reading program.
For other activities:
-Author Brit Bennett will speak at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 as part of the library system’s Virtual Reads series.
-NCW Libraries is joining with Write on the River for a virtual writers’ group. The online group is for all ages, skill levels, genres and interests.
The group meets at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 and the third Wednesday of each month on Zoom.
-A live, outdoor STEM program is planned at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Curlew Public Library. The program also will be live streamed on Zoom.
Information about library programs is at ncwlibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.