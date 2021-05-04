YAKIMA – Blood drawings are planned this month in three Okanogan County locations by the American Red Cross.
Drawings are set for noon to 5 p.m. May 5 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.; May 19 at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St., and May 20 at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20.
Appointments can be made at 800-733-2767, via the Red Cross blood donor app or at RedCrossBlood.org.
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the United States, said the Red Cross. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Type O blood is especially needed.
The Red cross said those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in May will be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five. People who donate by May 15 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by mail.
Red Cross tests blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to novel coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients, said the organization. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.