TWISP - Registration is open for the Merc Playhouse’s summer camps in July.
The camps run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-11, and will include musical theater and drama camps. Both offer public performances at the week's end.
Musical theater camp, for children in third through 12th grades, will teach youngsters the skills needed to participate in a musical production of Disney’s “Aladdin Kids.” Campers will work on singing, dancing, acting, character development and theater discipline, said organizers.
They also learn about painting set pieces and creating costume accessories.
No prior experience is needed.
“Each day is filled with team-building, theater games, educational sessions and rehearsals that culminate in two final performances at the end of the week,” said a Merc announcement.
Drama camp, for seventh- through 12th-graders, focuses on acting and stage skills that will culminate in a final performance of “The Three Musketeers.”
Campers will develop audition skills, character development, script study and theater discipline, say organizers.
“Daily workshops and rehearsals will challenge young actors to take risks, build relationships onstage and learn more about themselves through theater expression,” said the Merc announcement. “Campers will also learn about backstage and technical aspects of performing arts.”
More information is available at www.mercplayhouse.org.
