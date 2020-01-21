Republic Winterfest 2020
REPUBLIC - Winning last weekend’s Outhouse Races competition were Curlew FFA members James Houston (jockey), Andrew Hailstone and Kenneth Delaney; all of whom are students at Curlew High School.
Taking second was The Falcons, followed by Ferry County Search and Rescue in third.
Twelve teams registered this year; a big increase over three last year.
Tied for first place in the Ice Sculptures contest were the Republic Brewing Company and Gold Mountains Gallery. Pacific Cascade Properties took second, and Republic Skate Park/Farmers Insurance came in third.
Three categories of Tug of War were held, broken down into ages 6-12, 13-18 and mixed, women’s and men’s.
“Many participants took off before awards could be given,” Republic Chamber of Commerce President Mary Masingale said Monday. “Arwen Wooley’s team took the mixed and women’s. A group from Spokane took men’s.”
Esther’s Mexican restaurant took first in the Chili Contest, with Ferry County Co-op coming in second and Madonna’s Bar & Grill taking third.
For Sasquatch Calling, Republic’s Ron Cole took first among adults, followed by Mudd Walker of Colville in second and Spokane’s Mike Crosby in third.
Ryder Stinson of Republic took first in the kids’ Sasquatch Calling, with Spokane’s Christen Ciais taking second and Republic’s Wyatt Olton coming in third.
“It seems like everyone had a good time, and we got really lucky with the weather – everything is melting today,” Masingale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.