Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus isn’t about to let a pandemic dampen its Christmas spirit or prevent it from giving the community its annual gift of music.
Under the theme “Music is Vital,” the groups came through with another online concert that debuted last weekend. And, unlike a traditional live concert, the virtual concert is online at YouTube to enjoy again and again this holiday season.
Enjoy is the key here. The half-hour concert is truly enjoyable.
A tremendous amount of work went into the production – and it shows. Each musician had to learn his or her part, record it and then someone with mad tech skills had to compile everything into one audio and video masterpiece.
As with the fall concert, the musicians appeared in their traditional places, as they would appear to an audience watching the orchestra or chorus onstage – strings across the front, brass and winds in the middle, percussion at the back with the conductor front and center. Same for the chorus, with sopranos on the left, altos on the right, with tenors and basses in the middle.
Orchestra conductor Matt Brown gave a brief introduction, noting that the concert is “proof of the magic community arts can provide.”
The orchestra kicked off the show with “White Christmas,” by Irving Berlin. The group’s full, rich sound came through, despite the fact that each player recorded individually.
“In My Life,” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, followed. Calvin Gorman, instrumental teacher in the Omak School District, arranged the piece and played all four parts on the baritone horn. Who knew the baritone could be that beautiful?
Another local musician, Steve Cockfield, offered “The Wexford Carol,” a traditional Irish carol. He arranged and performed the piece on Irish harp, oboe and English horn – an instrument not often heard locally – and also performed multi-part vocals in lovely harmony.
The restful piece was performed against a beautiful snowy woodlands backdrop.
Such talent we have here in Okanogan County! Several musicians performed in multiple capacities – on different instruments, singing and conducting.
A jazz ensemble made up of orchestra members performed “Goodbye My Heart,” with Sarah A. Walker featured on alto saxophone solo. She also performed on other woodwinds, and was joined by Bob Hougham on trumpet, Gorman on trombone, Don Pearce on piano, Derek Pulsifer on bass and Spencer Smyth on drums.
The soulful piece was a nice follow-up to Cockfield’s carol and followed the old maxim – never shock the audience too much.
BrassWorks, a group that performs at a variety of community functions, stepped in next with a piece that was billed as “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” but was a complex arrangement with that tune interwoven with Pachelbel’s Canon in D and “One Tin Soldier,” by The Original Caste.
Performers were Kathleen Christensen and Wesley James on trumpet, Chris Warren on French horn, Gorman on trombone and Walker on baritone sax. James, present on audio only, apparently performed the beautiful trumpet flourish toward the end.
The concert took a vocal turn, with the chorus offering “Winter Wonderland,” then returned to the orchestra for “Sleigh Ride,” complete with the traditional whip and horse whinny at the end. Pulsifer conducted the chorus.
As an encore, the chorus performed “One Candle,” with soloists Autumn Martin, Tina Schmidt and Howard Zosel.
Orchestra performers were concert master Flora Long; first violins Patti Baumgardner, Janice Elvidge, Faith Lofthus, Amber Truan and Long; second violins Bill Dunlap, Blenda Jones, Lofthus and John Oelund; viola Dunlap; cello Sonja Thornton; bass Norm Weddle; flute Marcy Stamper; oboe Cockfield; piccolo Oelund; alto saxophone Valerie Coolidge; bassoon Julie Alley; clarinet Walker; French horn Warren and Oelund; trumpet Hougham and Oelund; trombone Calvin Gorman and Rikki Gorman; tuba and bass guitar Pulsifer; bells Nancy Woodruff, and drums Tim Alley
Chorus members were sopranos Martin, Kelly Mellott, Nancy Perez-Osorio and Schmidt; altos Christensen, Valerie Coolidge and Betsy Rainsford; tenors Barry Corson, Oelund and Karen Schimpf, and basses Weddle and Zosel. Christensen accompanied on piano.
