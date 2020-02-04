OMAK - A revised cast list has been announced by Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus for its spring production of “Mamma Mia!”
The musical, featuring music of ABBA, will be performed May 1-3 and May 8-10 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Admission will be charged.
Jeannie Kapple, Chelan, will play Donna, and her friends Tanya and Rosie will be portrayed by Heather Hill of Chelan and Eroca Crowfoot of Omak. Two newcomers to the area, Taylor Hayes and Garret Fox, will play Sophie, daughter of Donna, and Sky, Sophie’s fiance, respectively.
The three male leads, Sam, Bill and Harry, will be played by Michael Oberg of Tonasket, Doug Brandt of Tonasket and Baron McGaha of Omak.
The rest of the cast includes Derek Nansen as Pepper, Ashley Waggoner as Ali, Sarah Wiesner as Lisa, Rocky Hutson as Father Alexandrious, Terri Williams as Sky’s mother, and Ellie Thibodeaux as Sky’s aunt.
The bride’s friends include, Emma Crowfoot, Laura Giambalvo, Christina Herrick, Aurora Kenner, Mary MacDonald, Erin Meehan, Samantha Rabenold, Lydia Vance and Ashley Vowels. The groom’s friends include Liam Mills, Josh Smtih, Seth Russel, Matthias Brazil and Clark Kraemer.
Villagers/wedding guests include Danica Aguilar, Heather Allen, James Bent, Valerie Coolidge, Emma Hall and Abby Timm.
Director Judy Johnson said she’s looking forward to “fun, fun fun” with the production. “I am excited to be working with new people in our cast and I’m excited to get immersed in the energetic music of ABBA.
“This is a story about family and the importance we place on relationships. There are themes of love and forgiveness, all delivered up on a platter of color, laughter, friendship and joy. It’s infectious. There is so much about this show to be excited about.”
Producer Julie Alley said she is “really excited to work with this stellar production crew, and our cast is a nice mix of new-to-OVOC members along with familiar faces. People have been looking forward to OVOC presenting ‘Mamma Mia!’ and we are all working hard to put on a great show.”
Music for the show is different than for past musicals, said organizers. Music will be performed by a band that will be featured on stage rather than in the orchestra pit.
The band will be directed by Don Pearce, who will also play keyboard in the band. Accompanying him on the keyboard will be Grace Larson of Pateros and Karla Walker of Omak. Tim Alley will play drums, with Spencer Smith and Ken Radford on guitar. Bass guitar will be played by Andrew Linowitch.
Additional band members may be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.