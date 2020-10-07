OKANOGAN - The Support Center’s annual purple ribbon campaign, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, runs through Oct. 31.
The center is working to spread awareness about the impact domestic violence has on communities, said Brandi Belgarde, bi-cultural advocate with the center.
“With COVID-19 we are limited on what we can do to spread awareness so there will be no community events this year,” she said. “We have put together a purple ribbon campaign and ask that anyone willing to participate to please tie a purple ribbon to their vehicle, business signs, doors, posts, trees or anywhere you would like, where the community can see it.”
More information is available from the center, 619 S. Second Ave., or 509-826-3221.
