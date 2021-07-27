OMAK — Folks craving a fresh cup of coffee have a new option along Okoma Drive. Eric Knapp and Ruby Mineer opened Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 625 Okoma Drive, on July 17.
“Eric and I have always been entrepreneurs and were recently talking about finding something we would like to invest in sometime in the future,” Mineer said. “After talking it over, we decided our goal would be to open a coffee shop within the next five years. About a week after having this discussion, this coffee stand came available for purchase, and we knew we had to buy it.
“It just felt like a sign and an opportunity we could not pass up,” she said. “It ended up being a true blessing because about a week after we purchased it, I was diagnosed with a sudden onset medical condition that forced me to close my permanent makeup and skin care business due to physical limitations.”
Mineer said that while the closing of her former business was disappointing, she is thankful to be able to put her energy into their new business.
“I have been a professional baker and active in the coffee industry for about 8 years now, so back to my roots I go,” Mineer said. “We purchased the coffee stand in early June and our goal was to get open to the public as soon as possible.
“We chose our location on Okoma Drive because we saw a need for a coffee stand there. We have a lot of community members who work nearby, and we wanted to be able to provide good, convenient service to everyone in the area, as well as everyone just driving through,” she said, noting it took a while to decide on a name for the business.
“One night we were sitting at home with the kids and just writing down any coffee-related phrase we could think of on a sheet of paper,” Mineer said. “We had quite a list going but nothing was really hitting the spot for us. I looked over at my coffee mug sitting on the end table and it said, ‘time to rise ‘n grind’ – and I thought, ‘that’s it.’
Along with traditional espressos, Miner said the establishment also serves non-espresso beverages, along with baked good and healthy snacks.
“We have drink options for the whole family,” she said. “We serve coffee from the Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie (VICR). VICR is a specialty coffee roasting company on Vashon Island, Wash.
“They are family friends of ours and we are so excited to be able to bring this delicious coffee to our community members here in the Okanogan Valley.”
The coffee stand is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday.
She said she plans to extend hours once all of her employees are trained.
More information is at Rise and Grind Coffee Co. on Facebook.
