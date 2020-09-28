OMAK — The Omak Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received a new bishop Sept. 21.
After five years, Bishop Robert Gillespie, Okanogan, was released from this service calling to be followed in succession by Bishop Troy Robeck, also of Okanogan.
The duty of a bishop is to preside over the local congregation of the church, called a ward, as the head priesthood leader.
Robeck grew up in Tonasket and returned home to the Okanogan Valley, from Kenai, Alaska, with his wife of 15 years, Laura, in 2012. They wanted to be closer to family and to launch a career in private dental practice.
He is a dentist/partner at Grillo Robeck Dental in Omak.
Clergy for the Church of Jesus Christ receive no pay for ecclesiastical responsibilities. He will continue in his paid employment while serving as bishop to support his wife and five children.
Kyle Vance, Omak, and Brian Evans, Okanogan, have also been called to assist Bishop Robeck in his new responsibilities.
Sunday worship services are at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the ward meeting house, 910 Engh Road.
