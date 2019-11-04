OKANOGAN – The annual Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club wine and cheese event – this year with a masquerade theme – will be Nov. 9.
The 21st annual event will be from 6-10 p.m. in the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex. Admission, which includes dinner, will be charged. The event is for those age 21 and older.
Awards will go to the best-dressed lady and gent, organizers said.
A variety of cheeses, wines, brews and spirits will be available. Live and silent auctions are planned, with hundreds of items and desserts available.
