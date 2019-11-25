QUINCY – A Brewster High School graduate was honored recently by the Washington Apple Education Foundation at its volunteer appreciation breakfast.
Nate Rubio was recognized as alumni volunteer of the year.
He was one of more than 150 volunteers who contributed to the foundation and its students this year. Volunteers reviewed more than 400 scholarship applications, sent care packages to more than 300 students, participated in one-on-one and group mentoring events, provided workshops on networking and career development topics, and more.\
Rubio, now of Moses Lake, was a WAEF scholarship recipient while attending Eastern Washington University following his high school graduation. He now has degrees in business and human resources, which brought him back to the tree fruit industry. He is human resources manager for Washington Fruit and Produce ranches.
WAEF students have been fortunate to have Rubio on their side as a volunteer mentor and a member of the foundation’s scholarship selection committee, said a foundation announcement.
Rubio and his family established a scholarship through WAEF three years ago, after his last sibling completed college, to provide scholarship assistance to other Brewster graduates.
He was thanked for his strong commitment and continued involvement in WAEF. He attended the event with his wife and young daughter.
He shared how worthwhile the organization is and thanked those present for all they do.
WAEF, the charity of the tree fruit industry, is marking its 25th anniversary this year. The foundation has assisted more than 2,000 students attend college with $9 million in direct scholarship aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.