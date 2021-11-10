OMAK – About 75 people turned out for the Oct. 30 Zombie Fun Run and 250 for the Halloween Harvest Festival.
“Great turnout and costumes” for the run in East Side Park, said Nattalie Cariker, organizer.
She had similar praise for the harvest event in Civic League Park.
“It’s wonderful to have the community out celebrating the holiday weekend,” she said. “Special thanks to the community partners to make this a success.”
The event started with a free movie at the Omak Mirage Theater. People were encouraged to donate cans of food; several boxes of food collected at the movie and fun run went to the Omak Food Bank.
Halloween and harvest activities included free s’mores and kettle corn, music by Rabbits with Machine Guns, and pumpkin pie-eating, pumpkin carving and costume contests.
In the pie-eating contest, the first-prize winner “did a great job and was fairly clean when finished,” Cariker said. “We had a second prize since he was so close to first place finishing.”
Assisting with the event were Washington Federal bank, prizes; Omak Kiwanis, Key and Builders clubs, zombies, hot chocolate and kids’ games; Okanogan County Community Coalition, goodie bags; Gene’s Harvest Foods, pies; Mirage Theaters, movie and kettle corn; Omak Public Library, City of Omak and Omak Chamber of Commerce.
Zombie Fun Run
Adult – 1, Katie Walker.
Child – 1, Syreni Sandoval. 2, Holden Gillman.
Costume contest
Adult – 1, Kelsey Carnahan, cowgirl. 2, Michael Desautel, Mr. Haz Mat. 3, Morgan Cosino, KFC lady.
Child – 1, Briseida Gonzalez, horror queen. 2, Landon Wells, monster baby. 3, Martha Reyes, bumble bee.
Dog – 1, Max and owner Andrew Pottenger, Scooby Doo. 2, Ryder and Ashley Harris, chicken biscuit.
Pumpkins and pie
Adult – 1, Kathleen Bagby.
Child – Juniper Bagby, Kellen Bagby, Milly Louis and Karnation Goyne.
Pie-eating contest – 1, Brandon Lowery. 2, Eric Andrews.
