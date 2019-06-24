KETTLE FALLS – A salmon ceremony was planned at June 22 by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The Columbia River Canoe Journey, which culminates at the salmon ceremony, began June 14 in Grand Coulee.
More than 79 years ago, on June 14, 1940, the people of the upper Columbia gathered to mourn the loss of their ancestral fishing grounds, soon to be flooded by waters backed up behind Grand Coulee Dam, said the tribe.
“This year we will honor and join our ancestors in their prayers and protests by launching our canoes at Crescent Bay, located directly above the Grand Coulee Dam, which has blocked our main food source of salmon for nearly 80 years,” said a tribal announcement issued before the June 14 event.
The ceremony was north of Tribal Trails at Barney’s Junction on the west side of the Columbia River near Kettle Falls. All tribal leaders, dignitaries, canoe families, paddlers and environmental activists were invited to join in prayer and honor of salmon passage.
The Kettle Falls salmon ceremony is one of the oldest salmon ceremonies on the Columbia River, along with on at Celilo Falls on the Lower Columbia. Those falls also were inundated by water backed up behind a dam.
Descendants of salmon chiefs have continued to conduct the significant and sacred ceremonies, even after fishing areas were flooded, tribal officials said.
“We continue to call the salmon home to the upper Columbia to spawn and provide food for the first people of the Columbia all the way to the Pacific Ocean,” said the tribe.
This year’ journey was organized by the Inchelium Language and Culture Association, Upper Columbia United Tribes and the River Warriors Society.
The tribes of the upper Columbia planned to spend eight days to meet canoes paddling from the lower Arrow Lakes in Canada. U.S. participants include Colville Confederated Tribes, with canoes from the Arrow Lakes, Nespelem and Wenatchi bands, plus Kalispel, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane and Kootenai tribes along with the Okanagan Nation of Canada.
All vessels and flotation were invited to participate and will meet today at what was once one of the largest historic fishing sites in the world.
The paddle was organized to raise awareness about returning salmon to the blocked areas of the Columbia River and the importance of tribal participation in the negotiations between Canada and the United States on renegotiation of the Columbia River Treaty, tribal officials said.
“This paddle emphasizes caring for the health of water, fish and our natural environment,” the announcement said.
