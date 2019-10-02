OKANOGAN – Bouncin’ for Boobies’ annual Save Second Base Softball Tournament is planned for this weekend, Oct. 5-6, at The Plex on Rodeo Trail.
Teams will don pink clothing and play softball “like you’ve never played before,” according to organizers.
Large balls, running backward around the bases, do-over passes and other hijinks will figure into play. Competition starts at noon Saturday.
Registration is closed for teams. Among those signing up early include Cop a Feel, Frontier Melons, Hey NDN, Boo Yaa and Tend to them Titties.
Proceeds go to help people in Okanogan County who are battling cancer.
The City of Okanogan waived the use fee for the park’s fields for the event.
Bouncin’ for Boobies, the organization staging the tournament, recently benefited from an Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club steak night. The service club presented the cancer group with a check for $12,075.49.
